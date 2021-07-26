Mayor Schor proposes funding to help prevent gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alongside Lansing leaders and organizations, Mayor Andy Schor announced a proposal to use funds from the 2020-2021 fiscal year to support youth activities in Lansing.

The proposal involves redirecting unused funds from the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Office of the Mayor- and focusing that funding towards enriching youth programs throughout the City of Lansing. Former Police Chief Daryl Green additionally made the proposition to carry $80,000 over from the Lansing Police Department’s 2020-2021 budget to aid the Youth Athlete Interaction Program.

The Gun Violence Task Force has recommended that the City use any available resources to assist organizations that have the ability to increase the work they are already doing to help our youth. Providing opportunities for youth through partners that have staff and are already doing the work is an immediate step that we can take to address the increase in gun violence and crime in Lansing and across the nation. We are working together with City partners who have proven their success in providing structured activities and mentorship programs that provide options and opportunities for our youth. Providing additional dollars to further support these important programs is a short-term step that we can take right now to help keep our young people safe.” Mayor Andy Schor

The City Council must approve the proposed carryforward dollars. If approved, the money could go towards the following programs:

http://www.nypfoundation.org/ Small Community Organizational Fund: The Department of Neighborhoods + Citizen Engagement will manage and distribute remaining funds to Lansing-based, youth-focused organizations who apply for dollars. Volunteers from the Neighborhood Advisory Board will review, score and award grantees, similar to the existing Neighborhood Advisory Board Grant Program. Application details will be announced when available.

Youth Athlete Interaction Program: The Lansing Police Department will use additional funds to increase the number of opportunities for positive interaction between youth and officers through sports leagues and clinics. These dollars will go toward programs like the Lansing Football League, Lansing Police Department's Athletic League (P.A.L) and Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT), as well as programming with the Lansing School District.

Marian B. Bryant, Executive Director of Building Child and Family Institute expressed her enthusiasm about serving more of the Lansing community,

“BCFI has been working with the community for over 30 years and is very excited to be able to partner with the City of Lansing on this project. We can envision that we will be able to service a lot more of the community because of this project.”

The proposal for community funding will be presented at the Lansing City Council meeting tonight and is anticipated to be referred to the Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.