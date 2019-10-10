McLaren uses virtual reality to unveil operating rooms

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Even though McLaren’s new campus is still being built, on Thursday doctors and other staff were able to take a tour of their new workplace with help from virtual reality.

McLaren Surgical Services Business Development Director Tiffany Hughes said, “as part of us redesigning health care from the ground up we have spent months and months working with staff, providers and community to get input as to what this hospital needs to be successful.”

The steel framing for the hospital is almost complete, but those who will work in the new medical center got the chance to check the inside out before it was even built.

“We want to make sure that we have all of our ducks in a row, we have met all the needs for those who have provided their input and that this state of the art facility will support our patients and our population for years to come,” said Hughes.

Once the virtual reality goggles are on, staff can walk-through the space.

Interim Orthopedic Hospital and Surgery Department Manager Amy Whistler said, “The equipment and the sizing of the room, how we can maneuver around the patient’s table. It just give you a real feel versus looking at a blueprint.”

This is allowing them to see the exact equipment that’ll be available in each room, in order to make suggestions before the project gets finished.

“And that way we can go back to the drawing board if we have to and make modifications,” said Whistler.

“There is always room for improvement and feedback when it comes to something new that we’re creating from the ground up,” said Hughes. “But I think that everyone is so excited about what they’re seeing and that they see the actual feedback they gave months and months in reality.”

McLaren’s new campus is expected to open in the spring of 2022.