JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- Two men from Munith who were arrested in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and potentially kill other state officials were in court today for a bond hearing.

Today, Judge Klaeren out of Jackson District Court decided to lower the bond for 42-year-old Pete Musico of Munith, whose lawyer said is "too soft" and was removed from the group.