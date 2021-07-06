MDE opens registration for August virtual job fairs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Education has announced that registration for the August 2021 Education Workforce Virtual Job Fairs is currently open.

The virtual job fairs are open to employers of educators, educational support staff and individuals wanting to work in education.

From administrative assistants to teachers, from principals to bus drivers, it takes a broad range of educational staff working together to serve our students and their diverse needs. Helping local school districts find the best educators and support staff is important to assist students in their learning experiences, and job fairs are one way that MDE is able to assist schools and districts in placing staff in areas of need.” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice

The fairs are a cooperative effort between the Michigan Department of Education and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), who hope to create a seamless experience for job seekers and employers through a new virtual platform called Brazen.

The Educational Workforce Job fairs will take place on the following dates:

August 4, 2021

August 5, 2021

For more information on the job fairs, or to register for a job fair, click here.