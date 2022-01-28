MDHHS, food bank, continue Flint mobile pantries into February

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is continuing to provide food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February.
MDHHS has provided mobile food pantries since February 2016 in a partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.
“Ensuring that families have access to nutritious food is a top priority of my administration,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “I applaud MDHHS and our partners from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for putting Michiganders first and continuing to provide this valuable resource to the people of Flint. Together, we can help families thrive and continue building on our economic momentum.”
February dates for distributions are:
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.
- Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.
- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.
- Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.
- South Flint Food Kitchen (conducted by End Times church), 3410 Fenton Road
- Friday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.
- Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.
- American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.
- Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.
To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website at FBEM.org and find the updated schedule on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page, or call 810-239-4441.