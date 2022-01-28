MDHHS, food bank, continue Flint mobile pantries into February

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is continuing to provide food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February.

MDHHS has provided mobile food pantries since February 2016 in a partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

“Ensuring that families have access to nutritious food is a top priority of my administration,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “I applaud MDHHS and our partners from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for putting Michiganders first and continuing to provide this valuable resource to the people of Flint. Together, we can help families thrive and continue building on our economic momentum.”

February dates for distributions are:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.

South Flint Food Kitchen (conducted by End Times church), 3410 Fenton Road Friday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St. Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.



To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website at FBEM.org and find the updated schedule on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page, or call 810-239-4441.