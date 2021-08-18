MDHHS to give update on COVID-19 trends today as cases rise

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a meeting on Wednesday to give an update on coronavirus trends in the state.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHSS, will give information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

The brief is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention raised the level of COVID-19 infection to high from substantial for Kent County. The level of COVID-19 infection for the entire state of Michigan is also high.

CDC recommends everyone in areas with a substantial or high level of transmission wear a face mask in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status.