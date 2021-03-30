MDOT repairing three bridges over I-96 that may cause delay’s until May

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will now perform preventive maintenance and repair work on the Mount Hope Road, St. Joseph Highway, and I-496 bridges over I-96.

MDOT officials say this is part of the ongoing rebuilding project on I-496. Project improvements will include beam repairs, pin and hanger repairs, and substructure work.

Funding for this project is made possible by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Rebuilding Michigan” program.

This project should be done by Friday, May 14.

