MDOT suspending majority of projects for holiday travel rush

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will suspend the majority of its projects for the rush of travel during Memorial Day weekend.

However, some of their bigger projects will remain in place and could slow you down as you travel about Michigan this weekend.

Some of the big projects in West Michigan that will not be going away are the closure of southbound I-196 in the Saugatuck Douglas area. That project shifts the southbound lanes to the northbound side, keeping one lane open in each direction, between 138th Avenue and 126th Avenue. Also closed is the exit to Blue Star Highway from southbound I-196/US-31 and the entrance from Blue Star Highway to southbound I-196/US-31.

Also not being suspended is the work being done along I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids. Eastbound I-196 is closed at US-131 and there are lane closures along eastbound and westbound I-196 between Fuller and Maryland that will remain in place.

In Grand Haven, the work being done along US-31 both northbound and southbound between Jackson and 3rd street will be suspended for the holiday weekend.

If you are heading north, there are some projects that MDOT will not be suspending that could cause delays for travelers. Those projects include:

M-37 in Grand Traverse County has one lane open in each direction south of Traverse City with traffic shifts.

M-115 in Wexford County is closed between M-37 and 9 Mile Road west of Mesick. The detour is M-37 to 4 Road and 9 Road.

US-23 in Cheboygan will have southbound traffic detoured on local streets.

US-31 in Charlevoix County is detoured south of Charlevoix for through traffic.

US-131 in Boyne Falls is closed from Cherry Hill Road to Skop Road. Local access is maintained.

MDOT will suspend the projects starting 3 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.