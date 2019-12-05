Medical facility celebrates 175 years with new addition

OKEMOS, MICH. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Medical Care Facility has 175 years of service to the community under its belt and this week it’s celebrating a new addition.

The facility, also know as Dobie Road, first opened it’s door in 1844. The mission for those who work there is to improve lives.

They serve 236 patients and residents at Dobie Road and on Thursday, there was a grand opening celebration.

Tours were given on of their brand new state of the rehabilitation wing. it includes a new lounge area, spa, and gym spaces.

Workers said this new addition will help their effort for short and long term care. Their goal was to create a comfortable space for their patients to recover.

Ingham County Medical Care Facility Strategy, Communications & Business Development Director Kristen Campbell said, “Whether that’s nursing care or therapy, to have the amenities you have at home is a great way to just add another level of comfort so that when they’re here they can just focus on getting better and getting back home.”