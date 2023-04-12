BUNKERHILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 51-year-old male driver from Leslie was seriously injured after a medical problem caused him to run off the road and crash into a tree, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ingham County deputies responded to a single car accident on Meridian Road near Scofield Road in Bunkerhill Township where the driver crashed into a tree.

Deputies say the car’s only occupant, a 51-year-old Leslie man, suffered serious injuries. Officials believe the driver could have been going through a medical episode, causing him to crash his car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition. The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is still investigating.

Anybody with information can contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8202.