MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This sweet little lady loves people but is terrified of other dogs.

Leslie Burke was brought to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter as a stray, and no one came for her.

Leslie would be better off solo, or with a family that has an easygoing furry friend who will coexist with LB.

Nonetheless, Leslie Burke is the sweetest gal and would love someone to snuggle with.

The Akita and husky-looking mix is 10 months old, spayed, and vaccinated.

Want to know more about her? Click here or call 517-676-8370.