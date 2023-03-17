This week’s extraordinary student goes to Eaton Rapids High school, and she does it all.

She sings, dances, and dreams to be under the bright lights of the stage.

Mia Wheaton, a junior, has been a dancer since she was six. She’s currently a member of the chamber choir, marching band, and wind ensemble, and she’s a competitive dancer.

“Mia is been in my choir since she was in eighth grade and she’s an outstanding singer,” said Choir Director Anthony Funaro.

She has also participated in community theater productions such as The Little Mermaid and Annie, as well as in the more recent Mamma Mia last summer. While unsure about her future, she is committed to pursuing music theater and dance, since they hold a special place in her life.

