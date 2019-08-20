EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Police Department has a furry new four-legged member.
The K9 Jarvis is trained in obedience, tracking, explosive detection, evidence and area search as well as building search and handler protection.
The German Shepherd was born late October of 2017 and his handler is Sgt. Shaun Porter. His favorite toy is a ball on a rope.
Meet MSU Police newest member
