Karen holds newborn daughter Sofia, Sparrow Hospital’s first baby born in 2023 in Lansing, Mich. on Jan. 1, 2023.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s no way to ring in the new year like welcoming a new member to the family, and that’s just what Lansing couple Karen and Ben did Sunday morning.

Sofia is Sparrow Hospital’s first baby of 2023, entering the world at 1:43 a.m. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Sofia was delivered by Dr. Nicole McGraw and Dr. Jacquelyn Davis, with assistance from nurses Payton Shinabery and Jessica Linman.

As a part of being Sparrow’s New Year’s baby, Sofia and her mother were given a car seat, a Teddy Bear as well as other gifts.