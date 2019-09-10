Meijer asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Get your sights set to hunt in Michigan this September.

While coyote hunting is open statewide throughout the year, it is open season for many small game and waterfowl. Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare as well as gray and fox squirrel season goes from September 15th through March 31st. Ruffed grouse is a slightly shorter season from September 15th to November 14th, but opens up again from December 1st to January 1st. Woodcock season spans from September 21st to November 4th. Crow has been available since August 1st to the end of the month with a second season from February 1st to March 31st.

Kick off September with waterfowl hunting of dark and light goose which opened statewide on September 1st. Early teal season also runs statewide, but only through September 16th. Duck, coot and merganser hunting seasons open September 28th in the North Zone.

Fall turkey hunting is open from September 15th through November 14th. Hunters may purchase one license a day until quotas are met.

Additionally, deer hunting begins in September with the Liberty hunt from September 14th and 15th.

Gear up with a hunting license, available online.