WALKER, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer joins a growing number of retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in their stores.
“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer,” the company stated in the Tweet on September 9th. “We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe.”
The announcement comes less than a week after Walmart asked customers not to openly carry firearms in their stores.
Meijer has more than 200 stores across the Midwest, according to our media partners at MLive. Along with Michigan, there are stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Meijer asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores
WALKER, Mich. (WLNS) – Meijer joins a growing number of retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in their stores.