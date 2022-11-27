LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A program started by the Grand Rapids-based grocery chain is giving back to food pantries across the Midwest.

According to a spokesperson for Meijer, The Lansing Food Pantry received around $34,000 thanks to the Simply Give hunger relief program.

From Nov. 20-26, Meijer donated one meal for every purchase that included a Meijer product.

“To have met our goal of 4 million meals by Thanksgiving Day is especially exciting because it speaks to our customers’ commitment to feeding families in need this holiday season,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

Luckily, the program is not just limited to six days in late November.

If you missed out and still want to give back, Meijer shoppers can buy a $10 Simply Give donation card in the store, or as an add-on to an online pickup or delivery order year-round.

Donations are converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry.

On December 17, Meijer will double-match any Simply Give cards purchased, which means every $10 donation turns into $30 for a local food pantry.