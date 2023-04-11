LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meijer has recalled pre-made salad products from Revolution Farms carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Last week, the FDA issued a recall on lettuce from Revolution Farms, which is based out of Caledonia, Michigan. The recall was for lettuce packaged between March 3-11, 2023.

The original reason for the recall is the packages may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others who have weakened immune systems.

In addition, listeria monocytogenes can cause short term symptoms for healthy people.

Meijer said it is not aware of any illnesses from Meijer brand salad products included in this recall.

The recalled pre-made salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container. The following products are part of the recall:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.) All

Customers who have purchased any of these products should immediately throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk of the nearest Meijer store.