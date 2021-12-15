Mel Tucker names Oxford’s Tate Myre as first ‘Spartan Dawg’ of 2022 class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker took to Twitter today to honor Tate Myre, a victim killed in the Oxford high school shooting on Nov. 30.

We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021

Myre was honored as the first ‘Spartan Dawg’ of the 2022 recruiting class. Tucker goes on to say that Myre had a passion to one day play for Michigan State.

“Tate is, and will always be a Spartan Dawg. Tate Myre had an unmatched work ethic, athleticism and love for his teammates,” said Tucker.

Michigan State Football later posted a picture naming Myre as an honorary ‘Spartan Dawg.’

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin and Tate Myre,” continued Tucker.

