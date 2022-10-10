EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker is speaking with the media Monday after his team lost 49-20 to No. 3 Ohio State.

For a brief moment when Charles Brantley intercepted C.J. Stroud and returned it for a touchdown, it looked like Michigan State might be able to keep it close with OSU. The Spartans even scored another touchdown in the first half on a back-shoulder catch by Jayden Reed to make it 21-13, but missed the extra point and lost a lot of momentum.

Ultimately, the Buckeyes offense just proved to be too strong, putting up 35 points in the first half and winning 49-20.

After losing four straight games, the Spartans still have a tough schedule ahead.

This week, the Spartans host Wisconsin for homecoming. The Badges have struggled at times, but after firing head coach Paul Chryst they beat Northwestern 42-7.

Tucker opened up the press conference by saying that someone he spoke to compared the game to JV vs. varsity. He said he and his staff showed the team times when they did not look overmatched and said there are positives.

One of the keys going forward will be stringing together multiple offensive plays in a row, something they haven’t done to this point.

Tucker also said that safety Xavier Henderson and defensive lineman Jacob Slade did warm up before the Ohio State game and are getting closer to being ready for game action.

When asked about fans leaving Spartan Stadium early, Tucker said he doesn’t expect unconditional support from anyone and said the team needs to play better football. Tucker went on to list the places where he’s coached from the Cleveland Browns to LSU, and said nowhere that he’s coached has he seen unconditional support.

To hear Tucker’s thoughts on the Badgers and how he plans to turn the season around, watch the press conference at the top of the page.