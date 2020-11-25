Member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers details threats against her family; Attorney General is now investigating

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Disturbing allegations of violence and death threats are being shared by members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers and today Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office has launched a full investigation.

Monday, during the State Board of Canvassers meeting, Wayne County Canvasser Monica Palmer described horrific and scary threats against her and her family.

“I have received text messages with graphic photos of umm naked dead woman and than a photo of my daughter letting me know that’s what’s going to happen to my daughter, calling me a terrorist and saying my entire family should be fearfully for their lives…” says Palmer.

Palmer, is one of two republicans who initially voted against certifying the votes in Wayne County.

Nessel’s Criminal Investigations Division started its investigation shortly after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting.

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Palmer says a State Representative-Elect shared where she lived, and where her daughter went to school on a public platform. 6 News reached out to the AG’s office to see if that is considered a threat and if that person will be investigated, but was told the office is not releasing any further details at this time.