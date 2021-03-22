Member of Michigan militia group faces felony weapons charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A known member of the Wolverine Watchmen and Clarkston resident was arraigned on two felony weapons charges today, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, was arraigned today in the 52nd District Court, Division 3, in Oakland County before Magistrate Marie Soma. Wyckoff is charged with:

One count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device; and,

One count of possessing a muffler or silencer device, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a $2,500 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges that a modified firearm and silencer device were found at Wyckoff’s residence, leading to his arrest.

“Modifying a firearm to increase the stealth capability and lethality of the weapon is a crime,” said Nessel. “My office will not hesitate to pursue and prosecute any individual who would go to such lengths.”

As a member of the Wolverine Watchmen, Wyckoff attended multiple field training exercises at a location in Munith, Michigan. The FBI and the Michigan State Police conducted an extensive investigation into the Wolverine Watchmen and their activities. As a result of this investigation and the information obtained, search warrants were authorized on the residences of multiple members of the Wolverine Watchmen, including Wyckoff.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 1 and a preliminary exam is set for April 8 before Judge Lisa Asadoorian.