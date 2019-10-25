New memorial honors fallen heroes

Today members of the local Vietnam center 109 unveiled a brand new memorial to honor the 312 heroes in Jackson that never made it home.

Bob Wilkinson served his country with a tour in Vietnam in 1970 and he says looking at the memorial brings out all sorts of emotions.

“Sad for me but then I feel happy that we did it. I know I lost people that I know in Vietnam. It was really instrumental I guess for us to do this. It didn’t start out to be this big but it certainly has come about,” said Wilkinson.

Coming home from Vietnam many veterans were not given the welcome they deserved and today for the first time many were given their pins followed by the words welcome home brother, words that mean so much to so many veterans.

“That is kind of a personnel relationship phrase because we were not officially welcomed home at that time and so that is to acknowledge the fact that you are now home,” said Navy Veteran John Gibbs.

Wilkinson hopes that those driving by remember the sacrifice that was made.

“I want people to stop and look and feel what their families maybe went through what their friends maybe went through. What people are going through now. You know active duty people what they are going through and where they are going to fight.”