Meridian Mall hosting Santa with contactless or virtual options

OKEMOS, Mi. (WLNS) – Officials at Meridian Mall say starting on Black Friday they will continue the tradition of hosting Santa to meet and greet kids of all ages, but with multiple options for safety reasons.

In person visits will still be available, but you will need to reserve a special time to see Santa and these visits will be contactless. Face masks are also required for children age 2 and up, as well as for adults.

For those unable to see Santa in person, there will be several online options that include story time with Santa, photos with Santa, and a live zoom call.

You can make all of these arrangements at MERIDIANMALL.COM