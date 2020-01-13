Meridian Township has multiple roads and parks closed due to flooding

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The weekend weather caused flooding that has closed down several roads and parks throughout Meridian Township.



Officials are advising residents to find alternate routes and take precautions near flooded areas.



Roads closed in Meridian Township due to flooding:

Okemos Road, Central Park Drive to Gaylord C. Smith Court

Nakoma Drive, Huron Hills Drive to Hamilton Road

Hillcrest Drive, Okemos Road to Seminole Drive

Hickory Island Drive, loop off Lake Drive

Tacoma Boulevard (which turns into Birchwood Drive, West of Redwing Drive) from Penobscot Drive to Redwing Drive

“When a road is closed because of flooding, we ask that drivers do not attempt to go around the signs and barricades,” said Deputy Township Manager, Derek N. Perry. “Not only is it a traffic violation, it can also unnecessarily place you and our emergency personnel at risk if a vehicle becomes disabled and necessitates a rescue.”



Additionally Ferguson, Legg and Wonch parks are closed in Meridian Township due to flooding. Officials are also advising residents to avoid trails near the river.



The Red Cedar River has reached its high point and will begin to slowly recede over the next week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.