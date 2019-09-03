Meridian Township honoring officers for saving woman’s life

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A company that has manufacturing operations in Lansing just received a contract worth up to $2 billion over the next 10 years, according to a news release on the companies website.

Emergent BioSolutions was awarded a 10-Year U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contract to deliver the smallpox vaccine into the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.

ACAM2000 vaccine is the only vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for active immunization against smallpox disease.

This contract for the vaccine is based on one-year of performance valued at about $170 million with nine additional option years.

Smallpox is a highly contagious disease with a mortality rate as high as 30%, according to the CDC.