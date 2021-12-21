Meridian Township implements four-day workweek through February for non-emergency employees

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township non-emergency employees can expect to have three-day weekends starting in January and ending at the end of February.

The announcement was made via Facebook and the Meridian Township website, citing a need for mental health days.

Taking into account the ravaging mental health effects of COVID, Meridian Township has chosen to offer our team a respite. Beginning on January 7, and continuing through February 25, Township offices will close on Fridays. I’m confident, as we care about our team, our customer service will remain unparalleled.” Frank L. Walsh, Township Manager

All Township buildings, including the Harris Nature Center will be closed on Fridays through the beginning of March.

Closures will take place on the following dates:

January 7

January 14

January 21

January 28

February 4

February 11

February 18

February 25

Additionally, all township buildings will be closed on January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day and February 21, President’s Day.

Those impacted by Friday closures are asked to use digital options for any assistance needed.

The 24-Hour White Drop Box located outside the Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road, Okemos) is also available for correspondence, utility bills and property tax payments.

Meridian Township Police, Fire and medical response teams will not be impacted by the closures.

For water and sewer utility emergencies, please call (517) 349-0010.