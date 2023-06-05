MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A burn ban was put in place for Meridian Township Monday, and will last until further notice.

According to township fire marshal Tavis Millerov, the ban extends the Rural Residential ban that was put in place on June 1.

The ban also includes Recreational Burn Permits.

Millerov added that the ban is because of dry conditions that can lead to “fire weather.”

He encouraged residents to be mindful while doing activities like grilling, having a campfire or using a chainsaw, which could lead to a wildfire.