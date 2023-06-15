MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — Residents of Meridian Township can now have bonfires, as the township lifted parts of its recent burn ban Thursday.

Officials said the ban is lifted on all recreational burn permits until further notice.

The township added, however, that the burn ban is still in effect for rural residential burn permits.

The township’s fire department shared a warning about potential conditions that could necessitate another ban as early as next week.

“We will continue to monitor daily reports from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,” the Meridian Township Fire Department announcement concluded.