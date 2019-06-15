Meridian Township Police ask public to help identify three young males

The Meridian Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three young males.
They are persons of interest in a series of larcenies from vehicles in Haslett.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Hagbom at (517) 853 – 4800 or or by submit an anonymous tip online.
A closer look at each of the subjects is available below:
