Meridian Township Police ask public to help identify three young males

Local News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

The Meridian Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three young males.

They are persons of interest in a series of larcenies from vehicles in Haslett.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Hagbom at (517) 853 – 4800 or or by submit an anonymous tip online.

A closer look at each of the subjects is available below:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar