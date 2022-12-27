MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Police have released the name of the 52-year-old man who was killed in a fire at Knob Hill Apartments on Dec. 21.

Police say Raymond Naseef of Okemos was found dead inside one of the buildings after the massive fire broke out in the 2300 building.

Meridian Township Fire Chief Mike Hamel said they learned from Naseef’s wife that he was unaccounted for sometime Wednesday evening. They found him around midnight after searching some areas where they believed he might be.

Hamel also told 6 News on Tuesday that Naseef was found in the 2300 building, which is where the fire started.

It eventually got so large that it took over the attached 2314 building.

Naseef lived in the building, Hamel said.

On Dec. 21, Hamel said that the incident started with a couch fire. However on Tuesday, Hamel said he could no longer say that for sure what started the fire and said the incident is still under investigation.

Meridian Township Police also said that investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

In the morning of Dec. 22, the fire started back up in the 2314 building and ended up burning that building to the ground as well.

Since the fire burned down both buildings, the community has stepped up with tons of donations. The sheer amount was so overwhelming, the operation was moved to a church in Okemos.