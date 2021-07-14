Meridian Township police look to identify person in retail fraud case

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The Meridian Township Police Department says they’re looking to identify the person photographed above, in relation to a retail fraud case.

The department says they just want to talk to him and ask a few questions.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Catherwood at 517.853.4800

If you’re calling about this case, please make sure you reference case number 21-2400.

Police did not say when or where the incident they’re investigating occurred.

