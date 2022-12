MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department is looking for help identifying multiple subjects.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the subjects are wanted for questioning in an investigation involving a purse snatching and illegal use of a credit card.

Anyone who has information about these people is asked to call the department.

Meridian Township police ask that you call Officer Reinke at 517-853-4800.