If you have any information regarding the identity of this man, please call 517-853-1347.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize the man pictured above?

If so, the Meridian Township Police Department could use your help.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the man is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the man is asked to call Officer Maggie Cole at 517-853-1347.