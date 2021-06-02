Meridian Township Police need help identifying woman wanted for questioning

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Police in Meridian Township need help finding the woman pictured above, who is wanted for questioning regarding a retail fraud case.

The Meridian Township Police Department did not say where the retail fraud occurred, and police did not confirm if she was a suspect in the case.

The woman can be seen in a hoodie with long, dark hair, and a bag on her shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the woman is asked to contact Officer McConaughy at (517) 813-4800.