Meridian Township police need your help to find 23-year-old man

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old cold case is another step closer to resolution after a Grand Rapids man pleaded guilty to murder in the brutal hammer killing.

Christopher McMillan is among three people charged last year for the slaying of 37-year-old Robert Caraballo, a mid-Michigan man whose charred remains were found in a metal footlocker in a Grand Haven Township blueberry field in 2002.