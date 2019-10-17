Meridian Township police need your help to find 23-year-old man

Courtesy: Meridian Township Police Department

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted 23-year-old man.

Brandon Christopher McKaney is about 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a warrant out of Meridian Township as well as additional outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about Brandon is encouraged to call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853 – 4800 or submit a tip online.

