MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man in these security camera photos.
He is wanted for questioning in a recent fraud case.
Anyone with information or able to identify him is encouraged to contact Officer Klein at (517) 853 – 4800.
Meridian Township Police need your help
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man in these security camera photos.