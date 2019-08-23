Meridian Township Police need your help

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man in these security camera photos.

He is wanted for questioning in a recent fraud case.

Anyone with information or able to identify him is encouraged to contact Officer Klein at (517) 853 – 4800.

