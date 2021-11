Image is courtesy of the Meridian Township Police Department.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Police are asking for your help in identifying a man.

The man, pictured above, is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case. He can be seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, and a blue Champion t-shirt.

At this time, that is all the information we have been given on the case.

A Facebook post from the Meridian Township Police Department asks anyone who is able to identify the man to call Officer Meghan Cole at (517) 853-4800.