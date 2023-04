MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — If travel is on your itinerary Wednesday, there are some roads in Meridian Township that you are encouraged to steer clear from.

According to the Ingham County Road Department, the roads Tacoma Boulevard and Birchwood Drive between Penobscot Drive ad Manitou Drive are closed due to heavy rain.

A graphic sent out by officials encouraged drivers to not drive past barricades.

The roads are closed until further notice.