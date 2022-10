MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do these faces ring a bell?

Meridian Township Police need help identifying the people pictured below.

Photo is courtesy of the Meridian Township Police Facebook page

According to a Facebook post, they are wanted for questioning in a case involving larceny (theft) from a building.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the people pictured is asked to call Officer Maggie Cole at 517-853-4800.