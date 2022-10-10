MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you know a Consetta Gathers?
The 61-year-old is wanted by Meridian Township Police for a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.
Additionally, Gathers has warrants out for her arrest in other jurisdictions.
Gathers is around 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.
Gathers has an unknown hair color and brown eyes, according to a Facebook post from Meridian Twp. Police.
Do you have any information regarding Consetta’s whereabouts? Submit a tip online or call the department at 517-853-4800.