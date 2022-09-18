MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are still investigating a single car crash that resulted in a truck rolling over on Sunday.

Meridian Township Police responded to the crash on Park Lake Rd. just before 6 p.m.

The Meridian Township Fire Department told 6 News that no one was injured.

The truck was towed away, and traffic in the area was starting to move again when 6 News arrived at the crash site.

This is a developing story, stay up to date with 6 News on the air and online for the latest information.