MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting today, Meridian Township will no longer require employees and visitors to wear masks in municipal buildings.

The only exception will apply to the Town Hall Room of the Meridian Township Municipal Building- or any other township meeting space where social distancing can not be maintained.

Temporary masking will also be required as directed for employees approved to return from quarantine or isolation.

“Masking protocol may be different for first responders, medical first responders and other Township staff who work in the field or those required to enter privately owned homes or buildings for work,” said the Meridian Township official website.