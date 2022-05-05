JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) are reporting a slew of findings from four search warrants that were executed on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from MSP First District, three of the four warrants were carried out in hotel rooms at the Colonial Inn at 6027 Ann Arbor Rd. in Leoni Township.

The fourth warrant was executed at a storage facility near the Colonial Inn.

JNET detectives found two pistols, $3,500 cash, around four pounds of crystal meth and more than four and a half pounds of heroin.

The suspect involved in the investigation has been taken to the Jackson County Jail while multiple charges are being pursued.