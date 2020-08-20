MHSAA approves the start of competition for three sports, but it depends on the region

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved the start of competition in girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming & diving in regions of Michigan authorized for that activity by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

So what does this mean?

Schools in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula (Regions 6 and 8) are allowed to begin competition Aug. 21, as originally scheduled. Schools in all other regions (1-5, and 7) which is the majority of the state is still pending. However, these teams may continue to practice outdoors.

“Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Governor Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.

The announcement comes after the MHSAA decided to move its fall football season to the spring due to football’s higher risk of spreading COVID-19.

On July 29, the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association voted to cancel scrimmages in all Fall sports for this school year and approved limitations on numbers of teams that may compete together at regular-season tournaments, invitationals and other multi-team events.