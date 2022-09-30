LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing.

MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code.

MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment.

An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, Michael Badawi, admitted to not fulfilling the terms of the loan.

The dealership has since been found in violation of the Michigan Vehicle Code, including: “failure to properly complete required paperwork, fraudulent acts in connection with selling or otherwise dealing in vehicles, failure to maintain odometer records, failure to make application for title and registration in purchaser’s name, exceeding authority granted by license, failure to submit proper sales tax and failure to apply for in-transit registration for out-of-state retail customer taking delivery of a vehicle,” MDOS said in a press release.

Customers with a complaint against the dealership are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.