LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Representative Kara Hope has brought forward a bill that will allow public sector employees to receive a $2,000 pay bonus for work done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to be eligible for the bonus, the employee would have started working in the public sector prior to March 10, 2020.
This all comes the week after Public Service Recognition Week.
These hardworking Michiganders have done incredible work to keep Michigan working for us all. This bonus would be a tremendous way for us to show our gratitude and appreciation of the resilience and perseverance they’ve demonstrated in serving the state of Michigan. This pandemic, over the past two years, has stretched our institutions to the brink again and again. Behind every one of these services and institutions are teams of dedicated, talented public servants with a tremendous work ethic they’ve dedicated to the service of our state. I would be honored to reward them with this measure of support, after all the support our Michiganders throughout the state have received from them.”State Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt)