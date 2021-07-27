MI Senators announce over $2 million in funding for Capital Region International Airport

Sen. Gary Peters., right, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., center, and Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, left, speak following a news conference to call on Congress to pass a resolution condemning the Russian government for detaining Paul Whelan, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seantors Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced today that the Capital Region International Airport will be awarded $2,760,494 in funding, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said Senator Stabenow. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

The funds will aid with a variety of costs including: operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, jaitorial services, and working to fight the spread of germs throughout the airport.

“As we work to rebuild our economy back stronger from this pandemic, we must ensure that Michigan airports can continue connecting people, communities and businesses across our state by providing reliable, safe air travel,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased to welcome this federal grant for the Capital Region International Airport, which we secured through the American Rescue Plan and will help cover staffing costs and improve airport operations.”

To learn more about grants offered by the Department of Transportation, click here.