MI Senators debut $12.7 million in funding for Michigan Head Start programs

DETROIT (WLNS) — According to a release from Stabenow and Peters, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that $12.7 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan will be going towards Michigan Head Start programs.
The funding will help programs and Head Start staff, as well as providing staff and families with access to vaccinations.
After facing significant challenges caused by the pandemic, this American Rescue Plan funding for Head Start programs across our state will make critical investments for Michigan children in these early childhood education programs. With this funding, Michigan Head Start programs can continue working to provide comprehensive services, while making quality, early childhood education more accessible for Michigan families.”Senator Gary Peters
Head Start programs provide nutritious meals, health services and quality early childhood education which makes all the difference in helping our children succeed. This is a great example of how the American Rescue Plan prioritized working families and is helping them succeed.”Senator Debbie Stabenow
Here is the list of grant recipients, as well as how much is to go towards each recipient:
- Adrian Public Schools – $390,059
- Alger Marquette Community Action Board – $375,701
- Allegan County Resource Development Committee, Inc. – $475,011
- Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Child Development Board, Inc. – $455,867
- Blue Water Community Action – $332,627
- Carman Ainsworth Community Schools – $89,738
- Chippewa Luce Mackinac Community Action Agency, Inc. – $358,950
- Community Action Agency – $932,074
- Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District – $293,143
- Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative – $105,292
- Genesee County – $1,032,580
- Genesee Intermediate School District – $1,885,684
- Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency – $137,598
- Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians – $99,310
- Human Development Commission, Inc. – $183,065
- Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency – $713,114
- Livingston Educational Service Agency – $208,191
- Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency – $387,666
- Metropolitan Children and Youth, Inc. Renaissance – $342,199
- Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Inc. – $239,300
- Monroe County Intermediate School District – $376,898
- Muskegon Area Intermediate School District – $903,358
- New St. Paul Head Start Agency, Inc. – $921,305
- Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians – $147,170
- Southfield Public School District – $172,296
- St. Joseph County Intermediate School District – $95,720
- Tri-County Council for Child Development, Inc. – $1,086,422
Total: $12,740,338
Head Start programming comes from local public and private nonprofit and for-profit agencies. Services offered through Head Start include: child learning programs in reading, math and science, nutritious meals, health screenings, oral and mental health support as well as behavioral and special needs services and family services.