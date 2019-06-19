MI Supreme Court hears arguments about removing local judge from bench

The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments involving a local judge accused of misconduct.

The State Judicial Tenure Commission wants to remove Judge Theresa Brennan from the bench.

The commission filed a formal complaint against her last year after an investigation.

Brennan is accused a variety of things, including tampering with evidence in her divorce case, lying under oath, failing to disclose a personal relationship she had with a witness in a homicide case she presided over and using her court staff to work on her judicial campaign during work hours.

Brennan has been on suspension since February of this year.

