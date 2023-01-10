MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen 4-year-old Lilliana Nardini?

She was last seen at a Burger King at the 3100 block of Gratiot Ave. in Marysville in St. Clair County.

She is three feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Michigan State Police said they believe Lilliana is with her biological father, who lost custody by court order.

The two could be in a burgundy 2020 Chevy Silverado with license plate EBR4234 or a charcoal 2018 Chevy Silverado with license plate CSP838.